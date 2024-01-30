PDP clears 10 aspirants for Edo governorship primary election

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, said this when he spoke with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja. He said that the aspirants had been presented with the party’s Provisional Clearance Certificate at the PDP National headquarters in Abuja.

He named them to include Philip Shaibu, Edo deputy governor; former Managing-Director of Sterling Bank, Asue Ighodalo, former Rep. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama; and a former chairman of Esan West Local Government Area, Felix Akhabue.