PDP candidate wins Lavun Constituency seat in Niger

Prof. Dauda Ibrahim, the Returning Officer for the constituency, made the declaration on at Kutigi, the constituency’s Collation Centre.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Yusuf Baba-Dabban of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Lavun Constituency seat in Niger.
He said the PDP candidate polled a total of 20,429 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jibrin Ndagi-Babba of All Progressives Party ( APC) who got 18,200 votes.
Ibrahim added that Adamu Ishaq-Ibrahim of Action Alliance (AA) scored two votes, while Kutigi Idris-Dauda of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 670 votes.
“Also, Majin Adamu of Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 21 votes, while Aliyu Mohammed-Adamu of ADP scored 78 votes.
“In view of all these results, I declare that Yusuf Baba-Dabban of PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and is return elected,” the returning officer said.
