ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP candidate wins Lavun Constituency seat in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Yusuf Baba-Dabban of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Lavun Constituency seat in Niger.

People's Democratic Party, PDP flags (Leadership)
People's Democratic Party, PDP flags (Leadership)

Prof. Dauda Ibrahim, the Returning Officer for the constituency, made the declaration on at Kutigi, the constituency’s Collation Centre.

Recommended articles

He said the PDP candidate polled a total of 20,429 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jibrin Ndagi-Babba of All Progressives Party ( APC) who got 18,200 votes.

Ibrahim added that Adamu Ishaq-Ibrahim of Action Alliance (AA) scored two votes, while Kutigi Idris-Dauda of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 670 votes.

“Also, Majin Adamu of Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 21 votes, while Aliyu Mohammed-Adamu of ADP scored 78 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In view of all these results, I declare that Yusuf Baba-Dabban of PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and is return elected,” the returning officer said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA operatives reject ₦‎1.2m bribe, intercept 367kg cannabis sativa

NDLEA operatives reject ₦‎1.2m bribe, intercept 367kg cannabis sativa

INEC begins collation of Rivers governorship election results

INEC begins collation of Rivers governorship election results

BREAKING: Makinde follows Ajimobi's footsteps, wins second term bid in Oyo State

BREAKING: Makinde follows Ajimobi's footsteps, wins second term bid in Oyo State

NDLEA arrests 2 members of Afro-Europe cartel

NDLEA arrests 2 members of Afro-Europe cartel

PDP wins Andoni Constituency in Rivers

PDP wins Andoni Constituency in Rivers

NDLEA seizes ‎1.2m pills of tramadol in Kogi, Gombe

NDLEA seizes ‎1.2m pills of tramadol in Kogi, Gombe

APC wins Nasarawa-Eggon East Constituency seat

APC wins Nasarawa-Eggon East Constituency seat

PDP candidate wins Lavun Constituency seat in Niger

PDP candidate wins Lavun Constituency seat in Niger

Police arrest 17 suspects in Lagos for electoral malpractices

Police arrest 17 suspects in Lagos for electoral malpractices

Pulse Sports

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Premier League legend gushes over ‘goalscoring machine’ Haaland

Premier League legend gushes over ‘goalscoring machine’ Haaland

Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman to retain welterweight title

Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman to retain welterweight title

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi unwilling to join Tinubu's 'Govt of National Unity'