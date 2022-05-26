RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP candidate reveals blue print for Akwa Ibom

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Umo Eno, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom, has revealed his blue print, called “the Arise Agenda”, to people of the state.

Eno Umoh
Eno Umoh

In an interview with newsmen in Uyo on Thursday, Eno said that he would run an inclusive government if he emerges governor of the state.

Recommended articles

He said he is ready to continue with the glittering story of the development of the state.

“You may have already seen that we are ready to continue with the glittering story of the development of our state through “my Blueprint, aptly called “THE ARISE AGENDA”.

“Agricultural Revolution, Tourism, Sports/Social Development and Environmental Management, Rural Development, Women and Youth Empowerment, are all part of the agenda.

“Other areas includes – Infrastructural Maintenance/Advancement and ICT Development, Security Management, Sound Educational and Healthcare Sector Management and Economic/Industrial Advancement and Wealth Creation,” Eno revealed.

Eno, the preferred candidate of the current governor, Udom Emmanuel, said “together we will continue to ARISE to the faith of our greatness.”

According to Eno, “I am assuring all that we remain committed to running an inclusive campaign based on issues that are germane to our development, not on acrimonious posturing.

“We will run a campaign where the cords of unity and brotherhood will remain the enduring articles of faith. We will not besmirch character or the reputation of our opponents.

“We will not indulge in insanities rhetoric, we will focus on the issues that will elevate and hold the ideals of our development, of our unity, of our common purpose and our common essence,’’ he said.

He expressed appreciation to Gov. Emmanuel for his support, the Party and the delegates who found him worthy of being the flag-bearer.

“I want to assure you that you made the right choice and that I will not sacrifice this trust and faith you have reposed in me,” he said.

Eno noted that he would continue with the developmental strides of the governor, if elected.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gunmen burn motorcycle, tricycle in Nsukka

Gunmen burn motorcycle, tricycle in Nsukka

PDP candidate reveals blue print for Akwa Ibom

PDP candidate reveals blue print for Akwa Ibom

APC guber primaries: Voting begins late in Lagos

APC guber primaries: Voting begins late in Lagos

2023: Osinbajo’s supporters storm Abuja City, demand his presidency

2023: Osinbajo’s supporters storm Abuja City, demand his presidency

Gov. Yahaya wins Gombe State’s APC governorship ticket

Gov. Yahaya wins Gombe State’s APC governorship ticket

2023: Nigerian tweeps suggest an Obi-Kwankwaso union under NNPP

2023: Nigerian tweeps suggest an Obi-Kwankwaso union under NNPP

Osun 2022: I’ll not let Osun people down – Gov. Oyetola

Osun 2022: I’ll not let Osun people down – Gov. Oyetola

Wike’s candidate, Fubara, wins Rivers gov ticket despite N435b fraud case

Wike’s candidate, Fubara, wins Rivers gov ticket despite N435b fraud case

PDP primaries: 44 year old Jandor wins Lagos governorship ticket

PDP primaries: 44 year old Jandor wins Lagos governorship ticket

Trending

We'll reconcile Tinubu, Osinbajo, other APC aspirants after primaries - Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Channels]

If I become president, any govt official that spends dollars will be jailed -Peter Obi

PDP presidential aspirant, Peter Obi. [Daily Advent Nigeria]

Only leaders with a touch of madness can fix Nigeria - Obasanjo

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

2023: How Lawan was drafted into the presidential race

President of the Senate, Ahmad lawan. [Twitter/@DrAhmadLawan]