PDP candidate reveals blue print for Akwa Ibom

He said he is ready to continue with the glittering story of the development of the state.

“You may have already seen that we are ready to continue with the glittering story of the development of our state through “my Blueprint, aptly called “THE ARISE AGENDA”.

“Agricultural Revolution, Tourism, Sports/Social Development and Environmental Management, Rural Development, Women and Youth Empowerment, are all part of the agenda.

“Other areas includes – Infrastructural Maintenance/Advancement and ICT Development, Security Management, Sound Educational and Healthcare Sector Management and Economic/Industrial Advancement and Wealth Creation,” Eno revealed.

Eno, the preferred candidate of the current governor, Udom Emmanuel, said “together we will continue to ARISE to the faith of our greatness.”

According to Eno, “I am assuring all that we remain committed to running an inclusive campaign based on issues that are germane to our development, not on acrimonious posturing.

“We will run a campaign where the cords of unity and brotherhood will remain the enduring articles of faith. We will not besmirch character or the reputation of our opponents.

“We will not indulge in insanities rhetoric, we will focus on the issues that will elevate and hold the ideals of our development, of our unity, of our common purpose and our common essence,’’ he said.

He expressed appreciation to Gov. Emmanuel for his support, the Party and the delegates who found him worthy of being the flag-bearer.

“I want to assure you that you made the right choice and that I will not sacrifice this trust and faith you have reposed in me,” he said.