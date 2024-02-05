ADVERTISEMENT
PDP cancels Etsako delegates’ election over alleged kidnap of electoral officers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aziegbemi says the decision was in the best interest of the party.

PDP cancels Etsako delegates' election over alleged kidnap of electoral officers.
PDP cancels Etsako delegates’ election over alleged kidnap of electoral officers. {Punch]

Mr Tony Aziegbemi, the state PDP chairman, said this when he spoke with newsmen in Benin on Monday.

Aziegbemi said that the decision was taken by the Gov. Peter Mbah-led delegates congress committee.

He said that the cancellation would not affect the Feb. 22 PDP governorship primaries.

He stated that the decision was in the best interest of the party adding that, the the number of delegates in Etsako Central was 31, while the total number of delegates in the state was 594.

"You will agree with me that 31 out of 594 is an insignificant figure which will not have a substantial effect on the primary election.

“The lives of those who have been kidnapped are important to us and we are praying for their safe return,” he said.

Aziegbemi urged aggrieved governorship aspirants of the party to approach the appeal panel for redress.

The chairman also called on the aggrieved aspirants to be circumspect about the way they criticise the party, saying that its image was being battered.

News Agency Of Nigeria

