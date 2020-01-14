The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that notable leaders including the state, federal lawmakers, party executives, former council area chiefs among other stakeholders across the 18 LGAs of the state converged at Domfav Hotel in Okitipupa for the endorsement.

Mr Rapheal Ademlegun, a former PDP Southern Senatorial aspirant and the Director –General of the Banji Okunomo Campaign Organisation, said the interest of the state electorate would be prioritised if Okunomo emerged the next governor.

“The overall interest of the citizens will be protected and secured if Okunomo becomes the party’s candidate and eventually elected as the governor of this state,” he said.

Okunomo, who was a former chairman, Ilaje LGA, in his response, said he was fully prepared for the governorship seat if he emerged the party’s flag bearer in the primaries.

According to him, his blueprint for the race includes free education from primary to tertiary institution level, industrialising the state and prioritising workers’ welfare.

“I thank you leaders of this great party for your support and endorsement to be a governorship aspirant, I promise not to disappoint you if I become the party’s flag bearer.

“I also promise the electorate that I will do all in my power to ensure they all enjoy the dividends of democracy better than what we are currently experiencing in the state,” he said.