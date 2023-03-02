ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Obi says Tinubu's reconciliation move won't stop him from going to court

Bayo Wahab

Obi insists the won the 2023 presidential election.

Peter Obi insists the won the 2023 presidential election. (Daily post)
Peter Obi insists the won the 2023 presidential election. (Daily post)

Recommended articles

Obi, who is challenging Tinubu’s election victory addressed journalists and his supporters on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at a press conference in Abuja.

24 hours before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared Tinubu as the winner of the election, Obi and his party had vowed to reject the result of the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Labour Party alleged that the election was rigged and that Obi was the authentic winner of the presidential election.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has set up a reconciliation committee to reach out to Obi and other candidates, but Obi while addressing Nigerians at the conference, insisted on challenging the election at the court.

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi. (ThePunch)
Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi. (ThePunch) Pulse Nigeria

Asked if he would accept to work with Tinubu for the sake of peace, Obi said he believes in a peaceful Nigeria, adding that peace has nothing to do with the alleged electoral fraud he is challenging at the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “When I made my general comments, I did ask for people to go about peacefully. And since the election, I have never shown that I don't want peace. I believe in a very peaceful Nigeria. I have had several forums where I asked people to remain calm and peaceful. That has nothing to do with what I am challenging.

“I am challenging process. If the process is faulty, it is faulty. In fact, you can’t build on a faulty foundation. The foundation has to be right for peace to prevail, it is the foundation that I am challenging and I am pleading with you, it is not about me or about you. it’s about the future of our children, it has to be built on foundation of honesty, transparency and fairness”.

Obi who polled 6,101,533 votes insisted that he defeated Tinubu who was declared the winner of the election having secured 8,794,726 votes.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi says Tinubu's reconciliation move won't stop him from going to court

Obi says Tinubu's reconciliation move won't stop him from going to court

Fayose believes 2023 presidential election was not rigged in any way

Fayose believes 2023 presidential election was not rigged in any way

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan

Buhari begins 1-day working visit to Maiduguri

Buhari begins 1-day working visit to Maiduguri

UK congratulates President-elect Tinubu

UK congratulates President-elect Tinubu

Buhari salutes Pastor Adeboye at 81

Buhari salutes Pastor Adeboye at 81

Tinubu sets up reconciliation committee to meet Atiku, Obi, others

Tinubu sets up reconciliation committee to meet Atiku, Obi, others

Tinubu, the master strategist, would definitely turn things around in Nigeria – Eneukwu

Tinubu, the master strategist, would definitely turn things around in Nigeria – Eneukwu

Tinubu’s victory, a win for democracy – Matawalle

Tinubu’s victory, a win for democracy – Matawalle

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal