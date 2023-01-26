ADVERTISEMENT
Obi makes surprise visit to Boko Haram-ravaged Southern Borno

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi's visit to Southern Borno makes it the first time in the history of the country a presidential candidate would visit the Boko Haram-ravaged region.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Obi's visit to the North-East state on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, was part of his campaign tours in the North ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

Recall the former Anambra State Governor had earlier attended the Labour Party Presidential rallies in Gombe and Bauchi states this week.

Pulse reports that Southern Borno comprises nine Local Government Areas including towns like Gwoza, Hawul, Askira Uba, and Chibok.

Obi was accompanied on the trip by his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, Borno State governorship candidate, Captain Ibrahim Mshelia, and the Deputy National Campaign Manager, Isaac Balami.

While addressing the jubilant natives who came out to meet the frontline presidential candidate, Obi promised to alleviate the suffering and wipe the tears inflicted on the hardworking people of the region.

Obi's words: "I am one of you and feel your plight. I know that you are all hardworking and want to go back to your farms. I am giving you my word that this insecurity issue will be a thing of the past in my administration and I will ensure that my government gives you the best of life. Thank you for everything you have done for the country and I will never forget you. A new Nigeria is possible!"

In his remarks, Balami, who also doubles as the Obi/Datti's deputy national campaign manager, expressed satisfaction over how Nigerians have been working hard to enthrone Obi and his running mate as Nigeria's president and Vice President respectively.

He said: "Borno people love Obi and need him. My people have long rejected the politics of religion and ethnicity that our leaders used in the past and are now embracing competence and capacity. You can see that from the surprise visit today.

Even with the short notice of his visit, the moment he landed and they knew he was in town, they swam to him like bees. Peter Obi is the only presidential candidate that has this messianic aura woven around him and he is the man to beat at the presidential polls."

Nurudeen Shotayo

