NNPP calls for Atiku, Tinubu’s disqualification

The Kaduna State Chairman of the NNPP, Sani Litti, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify Tinubu and Atiku on the grounds of alleged financial crimes during their respective presidential primaries.

Speaking on Monday, July 25, 2022, Litti called for the arrest of Tinubu and Atiku by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

He said, “We reinstate the call on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately resign from office for his inability to secure Nigeria. Insecurity issues keep rising due principally to bad governance, including a rise in poverty, poor economic policies, a fall in the standard of living of the people, an upsurge of ethnic militias, an increase in corruption activities, crime, and criminal activities, an increase in the use of drugs and several factors.

“In the event of the President refusing to resign, we urge the National Assembly to apply constitutional means to save the lives and properties of Nigerians.

“The government of Nigeria should, as a matter of urgency, declare a state of emergency on security in the following states: Katsina; Kaduna; Zamfara; Niger, and Sokoto states.

“In this respect, we are calling on the Federal Government to immediately hire mercenaries for six months from whenever to fight the rising banditry, insurgency, and tribal militias. Similarly, the government should, as a matter of urgency, recruit one million young Nigerians to be trained as Special Forces to protect and secure the country when the mercenaries leave in six months.

“We call on INEC to disqualify Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu from contesting the presidential election in 2023 and also for the EFCC, the Police, and DSS to arrest them and all other actors who participated in the convention."

In a related development, the NNPP governorship candidate in the state, Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi has expressed confidence that the party will not only win the governorship election in the state but will also emerge victorious in the presidential election and other elective positions in the 2023 general election.