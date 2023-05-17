Pulse provides a list of all out-going governors, along side additional information on how much revenue and debts these outgoing governors will be leaving behind compared to what they inherited on the assumption of office.
List of outgoing governors and debts being left behind
Come May 29, 2023, some Nigerian states will have new governors replace them in office.
The list is curated from data compiled by StatiSense.
Okezie Ikpeazu – Abia
Ikpeazu who Abia state's debt was $40.5 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦146 billion as of December 2022.
Udom Emmanuel – Akwa Ibom
The state's debt was ₦156.4 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦239.4 billion as of December 2022.
Samuel Ortom – Benue
The state's debt was ₦45.9 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦154.7 billion as of December 2022.
Ben Ayade – Cross River
The state's debt was ₦138.4 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦291.1 billion as of December 2022.
Ifeanyi Okowa – Delta
The state's debt was N327.1 billion in December 2015 and has increased to N331.1 billion as of December 2022.
Dave Umahi – Ebonyi
The state's debt was ₦42.1 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦102.7 billion as of December 2022.
Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – Enugu
The state's debt was ₦42.1 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦102.7 billion as of December 2022.
Muhammad Badaru Abubakar – Jigawa
The state's debt was ₦27.9 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦146 billion as of December 2022.
Nasir el-Rufai – Kaduna
The state's debt was ₦87.9 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦340 billion as of December 2022.
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje – Kano
The state's debt was ₦74.7 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦167.5 billion as of December 2022.
Aminu Bello Masari – Katsina
The state's debt was ₦23.6 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦86.5 billion as of December 2022.
Abubakar Atiku Bagudu – Kebbi
The state's debt was ₦71.4 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦79.9 billion as of December 2022.
Abubakar Sani Bello – Niger
Abubakar Sani Bello, the governor of Niger, saw the state's debt rise from ₦29 billion in December 2015 to ₦126.6 billion in December 2022.
Simon Lalong – Plateau
Simon Lalong, the governor of Plateau, witnessed the state's debt increase from ₦101.3 billion in December 2015 to ₦163.5 billion in December 2022.
Nyesom Wike – Rivers
Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers, observed the state's debt climb from ₦142.8 billion in December 2015 to ₦264.5 billion in December 2022.
Aminu Tambuwal – Sokoto
Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto, experienced the state's debt grow from N31.5 billion in December 2015 to N108.8 billion in December 2022.
Bello Muhammad Matawalle – Zamfara
Bello Muhammad Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara, oversaw the state's debt rise from ₦71.9 billion in December 2015 to ₦125.1 billion in December 2022.
