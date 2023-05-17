List of outgoing governors and debts being left behind

The list is curated from data compiled by StatiSense.

Okezie Ikpeazu – Abia

Ikpeazu who Abia state's debt was $40.5 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦146 billion as of December 2022.

Udom Emmanuel – Akwa Ibom

The state's debt was ₦156.4 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦239.4 billion as of December 2022.

Samuel Ortom – Benue

The state's debt was ₦45.9 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦154.7 billion as of December 2022.

Ben Ayade – Cross River

The state's debt was ₦138.4 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦291.1 billion as of December 2022.

Ifeanyi Okowa – Delta

The state's debt was N327.1 billion in December 2015 and has increased to N331.1 billion as of December 2022.

Dave Umahi – Ebonyi

The state's debt was ₦42.1 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦102.7 billion as of December 2022.

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – Enugu

The state's debt was ₦42.1 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦102.7 billion as of December 2022.

Muhammad Badaru Abubakar – Jigawa

The state's debt was ₦27.9 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦146 billion as of December 2022.

Nasir el-Rufai – Kaduna

The state's debt was ₦87.9 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦340 billion as of December 2022.

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje – Kano

The state's debt was ₦74.7 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦167.5 billion as of December 2022.

Aminu Bello Masari – Katsina

The state's debt was ₦23.6 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦86.5 billion as of December 2022.

Abubakar Atiku Bagudu – Kebbi

The state's debt was ₦71.4 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦79.9 billion as of December 2022.

Abubakar Sani Bello – Niger

Abubakar Sani Bello, the governor of Niger, saw the state's debt rise from ₦29 billion in December 2015 to ₦126.6 billion in December 2022.

Simon Lalong – Plateau

Simon Lalong, the governor of Plateau, witnessed the state's debt increase from ₦101.3 billion in December 2015 to ₦163.5 billion in December 2022.

Nyesom Wike – Rivers

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers, observed the state's debt climb from ₦142.8 billion in December 2015 to ₦264.5 billion in December 2022.

Aminu Tambuwal – Sokoto

Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto, experienced the state's debt grow from N31.5 billion in December 2015 to N108.8 billion in December 2022.

Bello Muhammad Matawalle – Zamfara