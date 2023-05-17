The sports category has moved to a new website.
List of outgoing governors and debts being left behind

Ima Elijah

Come May 29, 2023, some Nigerian states will have new governors replace them in office.

Some Nigerian governors [Opinion Nigeria]

Pulse provides a list of all out-going governors, along side additional information on how much revenue and debts these outgoing governors will be leaving behind compared to what they inherited on the assumption of office.

The list is curated from data compiled by StatiSense.

Ikpeazu who Abia state's debt was $40.5 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦146 billion as of December 2022.

Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel (ChannelsTV)
The state's debt was ₦156.4 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦239.4 billion as of December 2022.

The state's debt was ₦45.9 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦154.7 billion as of December 2022.

Gov Ben Ayade of Cross River State (Daily Post)
The state's debt was ₦138.4 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦291.1 billion as of December 2022.

The state's debt was N327.1 billion in December 2015 and has increased to N331.1 billion as of December 2022.

Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi [Oriental Times]
The state's debt was ₦42.1 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦102.7 billion as of December 2022.

The state's debt was ₦27.9 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦146 billion as of December 2022.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [@GovKaduna]
Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [@GovKaduna] Pulse Nigeria

The state's debt was ₦87.9 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦340 billion as of December 2022.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State [Twitter/@bbchausa]
The state's debt was ₦74.7 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦167.5 billion as of December 2022.

The state's debt was ₦23.6 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦86.5 billion as of December 2022.

The state's debt was ₦71.4 billion in December 2015 and has increased to ₦79.9 billion as of December 2022.

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello [Niger State Government]
Abubakar Sani Bello, the governor of Niger, saw the state's debt rise from ₦29 billion in December 2015 to ₦126.6 billion in December 2022.

Simon Lalong, the governor of Plateau, witnessed the state's debt increase from ₦101.3 billion in December 2015 to ₦163.5 billion in December 2022.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government] Pulse Nigeria

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers, observed the state's debt climb from ₦142.8 billion in December 2015 to ₦264.5 billion in December 2022.

Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal
Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto, experienced the state's debt grow from N31.5 billion in December 2015 to N108.8 billion in December 2022.

Bello Muhammad Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara, oversaw the state's debt rise from ₦71.9 billion in December 2015 to ₦125.1 billion in December 2022.

