A lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has condemned the restriction of human and vehicular movements during elections.

According to Punch, Adegboruwa says it is illegal and unconstitutional.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

According to the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, the restriction will enable security agencies police the electoral process effectively.

The lawyer also revealed that the Federal High Court in Lagos in 2014, ruled that it is unconstitutional to issue such orders.

Adegboruwa also chided the Police IG for not lifting the restriction despite the fact that elections scheduled to hold on Saturday was postponed.

“The Inspector-General of Police did not appeal against this judgment of the court and yet he proceeded to hold people down at home on February 16, 2019, contrary to the express order of injunction granted by the court in this case against any repeated illegal practice of keeping citizens indoors.

“We will therefore not condone or agree with any attempt to restrict people’s movement illegally on February 23, 2019 or indeed any other day, by reason of elections,” he added.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the postponement of the general elections in the early hours of Saturday.

The presidential and national assembly elections will now hold on February 23, 2019 instead of February 16, 2019.

Also, the Governorship elections earlier slated for March 2, 2019 will now hold on March 9, 2019.