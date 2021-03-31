The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the motion for Olakanle’s impeachment was moved by the Majority Leader, Mr Kayode Opayemi, and seconded by the Chief Whip, Mr Adebayo Daudu.

NAN correspondent who witnessed the proceedings at the LCDA Council Chamber reports that four out of the six members present voted in favour of the impeachment while two voted against.

The members at the plenary were: House Leader, Mr Adeseyi Lawal, Deputy Leader, Mr Olusola Isiaka, Majority Leader, Mr Oluwakayode Opayemi and Mr Azeez Daudu, Chief Whip, Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Gbenga Adedeji and the Deputy Chief Whip, Mr Bello Isiaka.

Also present at the impeachment proceedings was the clerk of the House, Mrs Bunmi Sofoluwe.

The house leader, who read the resolution of the house titled “Impeachment/Vote of No Confidence on Mr Oladotun Olakanle, Chairman of the council,” said that the impeached chairman was also guilty of false proclamation of projects.

Lawal said: “In reference to the allegations of gross financial misappropriation, false proclamation of project never done by the LCDA but by Lagos State Works Agency.

“This is with the intention to defraud the above named LCDA of millions of naira and all other offences which are in contravention to the Lagos State Local Government Administrative Acts of 2015 articles 5.3(F), 18.1, 8.3and 22.1 respectively.

“With all other sections of modifications of offences in the Local Government Administrative guidelines, also in the fifth schedule of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which was brought to the house on March 13, 2021 and was read by the majority leader.

“While the executive chairman, who is the alleged person was invited on two occasions on March 17 and 18, respectively, but never honoured the invitation deliberately.

“In view of this, the Legislative Arm of the aforementioned LCDA decided on resolution to pass a Vote of No Confidence on him, hence, he is hereby impeached by the honourable legislative arm,” he said.

Lawal said that pending the ratification of the resolution by the Lagos State House of Assembly, the legislative arm advised the most ranked political office holder to take all correspondence and responsibilities related to the office of chairman.

He said that this was in cognizance that government must be in continuum and there must be no vacuum in responsibilities of public governance.

Earlier, members deliberated on the report of the investigations of the committee set up by the house on allegations of against the chairman before Lawal conducted a voice vote that impeached Olakunle.

NAN reports that a copy of the impeachment notice was sent to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa.