Labour Party lists 7 priority areas as Obi finally releases manifesto

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi had disowned a manifesto earlier released by his party, saying his approval wasn't sought before the draft copy was released.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Seven priority areas: According to the Labour Party, the 72-page manifesto titled, ‘It’s POssible: Our Pact with Nigerians’, highlighted seven of the party's priorities for governing the country.

Some of the seven priorities listed were; ending insecurity, moving the nation from consumption to production, rule of law, improving power supply, human capital development, and others.

Drama over Obi's manifesto: The document was released after months of long wait, speculations, debates, and disagreements among members of the Labour Party, opposition parties, and other vested interests.

The policy document also comes barely a month after the party's presidential candidate, Obi, disowned a "draft copy" of the manifesto that was released without his express approval.

The former Anambra State governor then said he will personally release the Labour Party manifesto when it's ready.

Obi's words:We have not formally released our Manifesto. I will do so personally. It seems an earlier draft copy under review has made its way into the public space. Until I release the approved and final draft, please disregard what is being circulated.

Obi's approved manifesto out: Meanwhile, staying true to his promise, the Labour Party candidate in a post on his Twitter page on Sunday, December 4, 2022, announced the approved manifesto.

Obi also urged Nigerians to take their time to peruse the 72-page policy document which laid out his mission focus and mandate for securing the country.

Obi's tweet read: "I have the honour to present our 72-page Manifesto, titled, "It's POssible: Our Pact with Nigerians." This Manifesto, its overarching and visionary policy planks, lay out our mission focus and mandate for securing, uniting and making Nigeria productive.

"I invite you to peruse the policy document. -PO"

Nurudeen Shotayo

Labour Party lists 7 priority areas as Obi finally releases manifesto

