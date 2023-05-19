BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

Otti urged the people of Abia State to remain composed and not be alarmed by the decision, which he deemed unjust and unable to undermine the popular will.

According to a report by Vanguard, Otti emphasised that preparations for his upcoming inauguration on May 29, 2023, are progressing smoothly. He firmly stated that the enemies of democracy would not succeed in obstructing the desires of the Abia populace.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party has dismissed the court ruling as inconsequential, considering it a futile endeavor.

In response to the court’s ruling, Hon. Ceekay Igara, the Chairman of the Labour Party in Abia State, dismissed the decision as “laughable.”

The party underscored its belief that the ruling holds no significance in relation to their candidates.

Background

To recall the details of the case, Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim filed a lawsuit with suit number FHC/KN/CS/107/2023 against the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Federal High Court in Kano subsequently invalidated the candidature of Alex Otti and all Labour Party candidates in Abia and Kano states.

The court based its decision on the argument that the emergence of the candidates did not adhere to the provisions outlined in the 2022 Electoral Act.