New Kogi deputy governor prostrates for Yahaya Bello during swearing-in event

Following the administration of the oath by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Josiah Majebi, Oyibo and his wife approached Bello and his wife, performing a gesture of deference and respect.

Oyibo's wife also knelt before Bello and his spouse, marking an unusual display of humility in the political sphere.

Oyibo and Governor Usman Ododo emerged victorious in the governorship election conducted in November 2023.

Despite the electoral success, Ododo's first actions post-inauguration raised eyebrows as he made notable appointments, including retaining individuals closely associated with Bello, such as his loyalists, nephew, and certain commissioners.

One noteworthy appointment was that of Ali Bello as Chief of Staff, a decision that has sparked discussions due to his ongoing trial for a ₦3 billion alleged fraud.



