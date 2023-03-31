The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kogi 2023: NUJ initiates media parley for governorship aspirants

News Agency Of Nigeria

The union wants the governorship aspirants to use the opportunity to unveil their mission and vision to the people of Kogi.

NUJ (PMNews)
NUJ (PMNews)

Recommended articles

A statement issued on Friday in Lokoja by the Chairman and Secretary of NUJ Media Parley Planning Committee, Mr Jerry Ocheme and Mr Abu Michael, respectively, said the media parley would begin on April 3, at the NUJ Press Centre, Lokoja.

According to the statement, invitation letters to attend the “2023 Kogi NUJ Media Parley for Governorship Aspirants” have already been sent to the aspirants irrespective of political parties.

The statement said Section 22 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, empowered the media to hold public office holders and those seeking public office accountable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The union called on the governorship aspirants to use the opportunity to unveil their mission and vision to the delegates ahead of the various parties primaries and by extension the people of Kogi.

The committee has scheduled Asiwaju Asiru Idris, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo and Jamiu Asuku to make their appearances on April 3, 2023.

”Similarly, Yakubu Okala, Alhaji Jibrin Momoh and Friday Idachaba are expected to make their own appearances on Tuesday, April 4.

”Furthermore, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, Prof. Stephen Ocheni and Barr. Abdulsalaam Ozigi Deedat will make appearance on Wednesday, April 5.

”For further enquires and information, Media Aides to the Governorship Aspirants are advised to kindly call the following numbers: 08069449571, 08036065618, 08036275871, for more information regarding when their Principals are to make appearance and the timing,” the statement read in part.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Baba-Ahmed: Tinubu petitions NBC to sanction Channels TV

Baba-Ahmed: Tinubu petitions NBC to sanction Channels TV

Tinubu: APC finally receives petitions from Obi, Atiku

Tinubu: APC finally receives petitions from Obi, Atiku

Kogi 2023: NUJ initiates media parley for governorship aspirants

Kogi 2023: NUJ initiates media parley for governorship aspirants

Matawalle alleges sabotage by FG in failed re-election bid

Matawalle alleges sabotage by FG in failed re-election bid

Gov. Badaru directs recruitment of 32 medical doctors

Gov. Badaru directs recruitment of 32 medical doctors

Abia retirees celebrate Otti’s victory, clad in all white

Abia retirees celebrate Otti’s victory, clad in all white

Benue PDP suspends officials who suspended national chairman Ayu

Benue PDP suspends officials who suspended national chairman Ayu

Kwankwaso says 2023 presidential election didn’t reflect people’s will

Kwankwaso says 2023 presidential election didn’t reflect people’s will

JAMB, parents make counter-claims as mock examination runs into 'hitches' in Ekiti

JAMB, parents make counter-claims as mock examination runs into 'hitches' in Ekiti

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. (Channels TV)

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)

Peter Obi did well for us but I’ve won an election before without him —  Alex Otti

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

Ayu: Wike backs suspension of PDP national chairman over election defeat

Imo governorship aspirant, Humphrey Anumudu and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Labour Party guber aspirant in Imo found dead in Lagos home