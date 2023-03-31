Kogi 2023: NUJ initiates media parley for governorship aspirants

A statement issued on Friday in Lokoja by the Chairman and Secretary of NUJ Media Parley Planning Committee, Mr Jerry Ocheme and Mr Abu Michael, respectively, said the media parley would begin on April 3, at the NUJ Press Centre, Lokoja.

According to the statement, invitation letters to attend the “2023 Kogi NUJ Media Parley for Governorship Aspirants” have already been sent to the aspirants irrespective of political parties.

The statement said Section 22 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, empowered the media to hold public office holders and those seeking public office accountable.

The union called on the governorship aspirants to use the opportunity to unveil their mission and vision to the delegates ahead of the various parties primaries and by extension the people of Kogi.

The committee has scheduled Asiwaju Asiru Idris, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo and Jamiu Asuku to make their appearances on April 3, 2023.

”Similarly, Yakubu Okala, Alhaji Jibrin Momoh and Friday Idachaba are expected to make their own appearances on Tuesday, April 4.

”Furthermore, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, Prof. Stephen Ocheni and Barr. Abdulsalaam Ozigi Deedat will make appearance on Wednesday, April 5.