Kano APC nullifies Ganduje's suspension, vows to punish those behind it

News Agency Of Nigeria

The APC Chairman, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, Alhaji Inusa Dawanau, said the party will take legal action against the “impersonators.”

Ganduje [Facebook]
Ganduje [Facebook]

The ward executives made the denial while briefing journalists at the APC State Secretariat, on Monday in Kano.

According to the ward Chairman, Malam Ahmad Ganduje, those purported to have announced the suspension were not members of the party.

He said they were solemnly behind the APC national chairman and had confidence in his style of leadership.

The ward chairman added that they had passed a vote of confidence on Ganduje, and urged all party members in the ward and across the state to remain calm and law-abiding.

In his remarks, the APC Chairman, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, Alhaji Inusa Dawanau, said the party will take legal action against the “impersonators,” who announced Ganduje’s suspension.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Malam Haladu Gwanjo, who claimed to be the Legal Adviser of APC in Ganduje Ward, had earlier announced the purported suspension of the party’s national chairman.

Gwanjo, who cited alleged corruption and other vices as reasons for the suspension, said that the decision was taken by nine executive members of the party in Ganduje ward.

News Agency Of Nigeria

