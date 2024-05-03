ADVERTISEMENT
Matawalle: Protest at EFCC HQ demanding probe of Tinubu's defence minister

Segun Adeyemi

During Matawalle's time as governor, there were claims that he diverted contracts worth ₦70 billion.

They are urging the anti-corruption agency to resume inquiries into the conduct of Bello Matawalle, the state's former governor.

The group, identified as APC Loyalists Forum by Channels TV, calls for the EFCC to examine all complaints against the ex-governor thoroughly.

The EFCC's Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, received a protest letter on behalf of the chairman, assuring the protestors that the EFCC is committed to thoroughly investigating and resolving every corruption allegation.

