Jimoh Ibrahim says Akeredolu’s death will boost his chances of becoming Gov of Ondo

Ibrahim, who declared his interest in the forthcoming governorship election in the state is confident that the national leader of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won’t impose any candidate on members of the party in the state.

He added that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would allow a free and fair primary election for the party to produce the best candidate.

He said, “I’m declaring my intention to run for the governorship election of Ondo State. Among the contestants, I am the oldest. I have contested election twice in my lifetime, one of which I contested for a governorship position in 2003, and none of these contestants was on that ballot.

“The President will never say that we should go and work for the incumbent governor. He can only appeal that maybe he prefers one person if you can prefer him and if you cannot, go and do your election. So the President cannot say that I have taken this person so all of you should go and sit down. Even Buhari who is very clueless about anything can never do that.”

Highlighting his programmes for the state, the lawmaker said he would strengthen the economy and security of the state.