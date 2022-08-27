I've no doubt my husband will be next Bauchi Gov - Buhari's minister

How did this happen: The Minister made the bold declaration while serenading her husband at an event held by Bauchi indigenes and friends of Abubakar at International Conference Centre in Abuja on Saturday, August 26, 2022.

Abubakar wins ticket: Pulse had earlier reported that Sadique clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) guber ticket after polling 370 votes to defeat six other aspirants in the primary election held back in May.

According to The Punch, the excited Minister had midway through her welcome speech described Abubakar as the best brother, husband and governor anybody can ever pray to have.

Farouq's word: “Sadique is the best brother, father and husband. I have no doubt that he will be the next and best governor of Bauchi State Insha Allah.”

Sadiya, the youngest minister in the Buhari's cabinet, was a national treasurer of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) before the amalgamation of parties that metamorphosed into the APC.

Vote buying allegation: Recall that a socio-political group in Bauchi, under the aegis of ‘Coalition of APC Groups’ had accused Farouq of inducing delegates to vote for her husband ahead of the primary election.