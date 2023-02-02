INEC to conduct mock voter accreditation in Delta

Udoh-Tom said the 12 polling units for the trial run are located in six local government areas in the three senatorial districts of the state.

“In Delta Central senatorial district, four polling units would be used for the exercise.

“They are Osubi town hall and Adane-Okpe Primary School, both in Okpe Local Government Area and also Otovwodo town hall, Ughelli and Eseroghene Primary School, Ighwreko Street, both in Ughelli Local Government Area.

“In Delta South, the exercise will take place at Egbururie Primary School, Ozoro and Amawhe Primary School both in Isoko North Local Government Area, and in Nana College and Olodi Primary School in Warri South Local Government Area.

“In Delta North, the exercise will hold at Omi Primary School, Agbor and Modern Primary School, both in Ika North East Local Government Area.

It will also hold at Atuma Iga Primary School and Mgbala Primary School in Oshimili North Local Government Area,’’ he said.

Udoh-Tom explained that the exercise was aimed at ascertaining BVAS functionality preparatory to the general elections.

According to him, the exercise will start at 8 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. and only registered voters with the Permanent Voter Cards (PCs) are eligible to participate in the mock accreditation.

The REC appealed to people of Delta, especially participating registered voters to abide by instructions of officials deployed for the exercise for a successful outcome.

He also appealed for peaceful and orderly conduct in and around the precinct of the mock accreditation and assured that the outcome of the exercise would be made public.

Udoh-Tom also appealed to registrants yet to collect their PVCs to take advantage of the extension of deadline for collection to Feb. 5 to collect them at INEC offices in logal government headquarters.