The distribution of the materials took place in the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Asaba in the presence of political party agents.

Speaking, INECs Head of Voters Education and Publicity in Delta, Mr. Bukola Ojeme, said the materials had been moved to the various local government areas of the state.

The Police and other security agencies are offering cover for the movement of these materials to the various local government areas.

No single sensitive material is missing and every material needed for the Governorship and House of Assembly elections have been sorted out.

As you can see they are now moving them to the local government areas for onward distribution on Saturday.

From the various LGAs, they will be distributed to the polling units on Saturday morning. The materials were sorted and packed all through yesterday, he said.

Ojeme assured the people of the state that INEC was fully prepared for the Saturdays election.

I am encouraging voters to come out en-mass on Saturday to exercise their franchise and we do believe this Saturdays election has been well prepare for. he added.

According to him, nobody should entertain any fear as security agents are prepared to maintain peace during the election.