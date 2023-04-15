The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC cancels House of Reps election in Akwa Ibom due to violence

News Agency Of Nigeria

INEC said the whole exercise in constituency was marred by violence as materials were either hijacked, disrupted, or people were being chased.

INEC cancels House of Reps election in Akwa Ibom due to violence. (ARISE TV)
INEC cancels House of Reps election in Akwa Ibom due to violence. (ARISE TV)

Recommended articles

The state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Dr Cyril Omorogbe, said this when he addressed newsmen in his office in Uyo on Saturday.

Omoregbe said the election was cancelled in all the 17 polling units as a result of reported snatching of election materials, including Bi-Modal Voters Accreditation Machine System (BIVAS) and others.

“I just want to give a brief update on what has happened today, in the case of the rerun election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fact is that we had about four Local Government Areas (LGAs) where we conducted election and one major one was of them was the Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency

“We were there this morning early enough at about 8:30 a.m, polling units were opened. A couple of hours after we opened the polls, I received a call that BIVAS machines were hijacked.

“So, I knew from then that we were in for a tough time. Two hours after that, I received another report that was not good. So, the rerun election in Ikono/Ini federal constituency has been cancelled,” he said.

Omoregbe added: “I received reports from the Collation Officers that supposed to collate the result in the area, that election did not hold.

“The whole exercise in those 17 polling units were marred by violence as materials were either hijacked, disrupted, or people were being chased, among other things of that nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From the Collation Officers in the field who were supposed to collate, they all came back and had written reports, and the result sheets they supposed to fill are all here. Apparently, there was no election for now.

“On the other constituency of Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency, I am still expecting to hear from them, but I believe at this point things went well. Perhaps, in the next couples of hours, the result will be declared.”

The REC said the commission would take a decision on the matter after a meeting in Abuja.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet Northern women breaking barriers in Nigerian politics [Pulse Contributor's List]

Meet Northern women breaking barriers in Nigerian politics [Pulse Contributor's List]

Senator Adeyemi laments 'fraudulent' Kogi APC primary election

Senator Adeyemi laments 'fraudulent' Kogi APC primary election

APC wins Ekiti Assembly seat in supplementary election

APC wins Ekiti Assembly seat in supplementary election

APC's Doguwa, on trial for murder, wins 5th term in House of Reps

APC's Doguwa, on trial for murder, wins 5th term in House of Reps

INEC cancels House of Reps election in Akwa Ibom due to violence

INEC cancels House of Reps election in Akwa Ibom due to violence

PDP’s Agboworin beats Lam-Adesina of APC to clinch Oyo House of Reps seat

PDP’s Agboworin beats Lam-Adesina of APC to clinch Oyo House of Reps seat

Gov Buni congratulates APC for winning Yobe South Senatorial seat

Gov Buni congratulates APC for winning Yobe South Senatorial seat

EFCC arrests 12 in Kano, Katsina for alleged vote buying

EFCC arrests 12 in Kano, Katsina for alleged vote buying

INEC declares APC's Akande-Sadipe winner of House of Reps poll in Oyo

INEC declares APC's Akande-Sadipe winner of House of Reps poll in Oyo

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi or Wesley Sneijder: Who was the rightful winner of the 2010 Ballon d’Or?

Lionel Messi or Wesley Sneijder: Who was the rightful winner of the 2010 Ballon d’Or?

PL Preview: Lampard’s Chelsea go again as Man City lay ambush for red-faced Foxes

PL Preview: Lampard’s Chelsea go again as Man City lay ambush for red-faced Foxes

Giannis Antetokounmpo to battle Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid for 2022/23 MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo to battle Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid for 2022/23 MVP

Achraf Hakimi's mother: Who is this powerful woman who has gone viral amid the PSG star's divorce saga?

Achraf Hakimi's mother: Who is this powerful woman who has gone viral amid the PSG star's divorce saga?

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi wins UEFA Conference League award

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi wins UEFA Conference League award

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz promise violence in MMA and boxing crossover

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz promise violence in MMA and boxing crossover

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

FG challenges Obi to provide clarification on leaked audio conversation

Sinatu Ojikutu served as a deputy governor of Lagos State from 1992 to 1993. She was deputy governor to Michael Otedola. (Guardian)

I will renounce my citizenship before Tinubu’s inauguration  —  Ex-Lagos deputy gov

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

APC to subpoena IGP to testify in Tinubu's alleged drug case

Tinubu and Obi

You have no right to contest my victory, Tinubu replies Obi at tribunal