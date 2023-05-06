The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
I admire Yar'Adua because he understood essence of true governance - Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi said Yar'Adua embodied patriotism and exemplified excellence in public service.

Pulse reports that Yar'Adua died on May 5, 2010, about three years into his reign as Nigeria's president and Obi has paid a tribute to the deceased whom he described as a true democrat.

In a short statement posted on his Twitter page on the evening of Saturday, May 6, 2023, the former Anambra State governor extolled the late president for displaying a great understanding of the essence of true governance.

While drawing a parallel between the two, Obi said the deceased, just as he has always maintained, understood that societal development should be devoid of tribal, religious and partisan sentiments.

He said Nigerians will always remember the late president for good and the good legacies he built will continue to live forever.

Obi's tweet read: "President Umaru Yar'Adua was a true democrat, a detribalised leader, who desired to reposition the nation based on unity, peace and progress. He was a leader, who believed in true governance, transparency and accountability.

He was also an embodiment of patriotism and exemplified excellence in public service. He was equally a man who understood that true governance and societal development are non-tribal, non-religious and non-partisan - and this I have always maintained.

Nigerians will always remember him for good. It has been 13 years he departed this world, but the good legacies he built in the nation live on forever. Rest on Sir! -PO."

Yar'Adua was the 13th Nigerian president and the first in the history of the country to be handed power by another democratically elected president.

He died after a protracted battle with a kidney condition and his death ushered in his then-vice Goodluck Jonathan as Nigeria's president in 2010.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

