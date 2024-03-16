JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Edo PDP chairman shortly after meeting with Obaseki

The incident reportedly happened on Friday, March 15, 2024, shortly after Aziegbemi had a meeting with Governor Godwin Obaseki in Benin City.

As of the time of filing this report, the police authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

However, the Edo State Government confirmed the development in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Chris Nehikhare, on Saturday.

Nehikhare said the government is deploying all the weapons in its arsenal to secure the safe release of the PDP chairman.

He also disclosed that the state government is in close collaboration with security agencies on the issue, describing the kidnap as an unfortunate incident.

“The Government is working closely with security agencies to ensure his safe release and return to his family.

“We have also increased surveillance and beefed-up security measures across the State to ensure that these criminal activities are quelled and culprits are brought to justice,” the statement partly read.

The commissioner urged residents of the state to go about “their lawful businesses without fear and urge them to call the State emergency numbers 112 or 739 to report all suspicious persons or activities within their environs.”

He also pledged the assurance of the Edo State Government to protect the lives and property of residents, adding that no resources will be spared in “ensuring that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.”