Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Gov. Shettima endorses Prof. Umara-Zulum successor

Kashim Shettima Borno governor endorses Prof. Umara-Zulum successor

Shettima made the endorsement on Saturday night while addressing all the governorship aspirants in the state ahead of the Sunday’s governorship Primaries of the All Progressive Congress(APC) in Maiduguri.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima play Gov. Shettima endorses Prof. Umara-Zulum successor (Guardian)

Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno on  has endorsed Prof. Babagana Umara-Zulum, the State’s Commissioner For Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement to succeed him.

Shettima made the endorsement on Saturday night while addressing all the governorship aspirants in the state ahead of the Sunday’s governorship Primaries of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Maiduguri.

Shettima had within the last one month, held secret cosultations with stakeholders, traditional rulers and party chieftains  in order to get their views on the best candidte to succeed him.

NAN reports that leading traditional rulers and Borno Elders have reportedly also settled for Zulum based on his integrity and track records of achievements while as commissioner.

Prof. Umara-Zulum, is an engineer and fellow of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS.He was born in August, 1969 in Mafa Local Government Area of the state.

After his elementary and secondary education, he went to Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri, where he obtained a National Diploma in Irrigation Engineering in 1988.

From there, he proceeded to the University of Maiduguri to Study Agricultural Engineering between 1990 and 1994 after which he attened his mandatory NYSC service in Katsina State. He obtained his Masters Degree in Soil and Water Engineering from the University of Ibadan from 1997 to 1998.

He came back to Maiduguri to his Alma-Mata to undertake a doctoral degree which was successfully completed in 2009 in Agric and Environmental Engineering.

All along, he has been serving his state in various capacities as a technical officer up to the rank of a principal water engineer with Borno State Unified Local Government.

In the year 2000 he took up an appointment with the University of Maiduguri as an assistant lecturer in the department of Agric Engineering, he went through the ranks to become a Senior Lecturer in 2008. He later became the Rector of Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri.

In 2015, he was appointed Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement by Gov. Shettima, a position he held till early this week when the Borno State Executive Council was dissolved.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Oyetola Read Osun Governor-elect's acceptance speechbullet
2 Sanwo-Olu Hamzat steps down as Lagos lawmakers endorse APC guber aspirantbullet
3 Osun Governorship Election APC's Oyetola defeats PDP's Adeleke in rerunbullet

Related Articles

Oshiomhole APC Chairman to inaugurate 21-member Presidential National Convention Committee
A jihar Borno Gwamna Kashim Shetima ya sauke majalisar sa
Kashim Shettima Borno Gov dissolves cabinet
In Borno Gov. Shettima recruits 2,000 teachers to teach in 40 schools
Neman ilimi har.... Gwamna Kashim Shettima yayi gani-kashe ni da littafai a Jamus
 Israel Zakari Galadima Best candidate in 2018 UTME receives N5m cheque from Borno state Govt
Kashim Shettima Gwamnan jihar Borno ya karrama dalibi da yafi kowa samun maki a jarabawar JAMB
Buhari President in late night meeting with APC Governors at Aso Rock
Defection Season Gov Okorocha wants you to know that no one else will be dumping APC

Politics

Lagos APC officially receives ex-PDP bigwig, other defectors
In Yobe APC national scribe assures of transformation continuity
President Muhammadu Buhari
APC Presidential Primaries Buhari scores 100% in Kogi
Stop collecting money from politicians – Orji Kalu
Orji Kalu Former Governor’s name missing in approved APC register for Abia primaries
Peoples Democratic Party banner
Ekiti Election Tribunal dismisses PDP’s application for recount of ballot
X
Advertisement