Give us another G5 for APC to win in 2027, Akpabio tells Wike

The G5 is a group of five aggrieved politicians who opposed their party's decision to elect a northerner and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its flag-bearer in the 2023 presidential election.

The members of the group consisting of Wike, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, former Governors of Benue, Abia, and Enugu States, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi respectively, were believed to have contributed to the party's failure in the February 25 poll.

Akpabio craves another G5 group ahead of 2027

Meanwhile, the Senate President said he wished for another aggrieved group to emerge within the PDP ahead of the next general elections to make things easier for his party.

He said this on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at a thanksgiving reception held at Wike’s private residence on Ada-George Road, in his hometown, Rumuepirikom in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the oil-rich South-South state.

Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom State governor, also used the occasion to thank Wike for backing the return of power to Southern Nigeria and supporting All Progressives Congress (APC)'s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“I want to thank you for all your efforts to bring justice to Nigeria,” the Senate President said.

“And I want to thank the G5 Governors.

