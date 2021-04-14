Fayose insists South-West PDP congress was rigged, says dead, sick people were accredited

He said, “The leader of the transport union in Oyo State came to the venue publicly looking for my head. It was public knowledge.

“We compelled them to announce publicly how many people were accredited. They resisted that and said they will announce state-by-state. The norm is for you to announce accreditation and tell us how many people came and how many votes are expected.

“By the accreditation, they initially said Oyo state had 115 people list, 104 accredited. Out of 104, 82 people voted. At the end of the exercise, the accreditation was 675, publicly announced.

“Ekiti voted first, followed by Ogun, Lagos, Osun then they purposely allowed Oyo to vote last.

“When you look at the alphabet, you will realise that a game was obviously going on.