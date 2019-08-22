The Oyo State House of Assembly has confirmed Seun Fakorede, a 27-year-old, as a commissioner.

Governor Seyi Makinde had sent Fakorede's name to the Assembly alongside that of Professor Raphael Afonja, and Faosat Joke Sunni in a list of his second batch of cabinet nominees.

The three were screened by the House of Assembly on Thursday, August 21, 2019 and were all approved.

Oyo House Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, announced the approval on Thursday, and praised Governor Makinde for nominating the commissioners-designate.

"The Oyo State House of Assembly has confirmed 27-year-old Fakorede Seun Temidayo of Ibarapaland and two others as commissioners of the Oyo State Government," he posted on Facebook.

The screening exercise wasn't without drama as two groups held demonstrations at the Assembly complex in Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan, the state capital.

A group of placard-carrying party leaders, elders and women condemned Fakorede's nomination.

Among a list of other reasons, they said his appointment is unacceptable because his father defected to the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) and worked against Makinde's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during elections that were conducted five months ago.

On the other hand, a different group, named Youth Assembly of Nigeria, praised Fakorede's nomination and expressed confidence in his capacity to deliver.

Fakorede is a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where he bagged a civil engineering degree in 2016.

Makinde swore in 14 commissioners last week after they were cleared by the House of Assembly, and with the Ministry of Youth and Sports still vacant, Fakorede is deemed perfect for the role.