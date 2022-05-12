Emir of Lafia to Osinbajo: You’re our leader, we’ll follow you

The Emir showered encomium on Osinbajo when he visited his palace in Lafia as he continued his nationwide consultation with delegates and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Vice President who was also in the state for the maiden Nasarawa Investment Summit was received by Governor Abdullahi Sule and the national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

It would be recalled that the Emir of Lafia had last year conferred the title of Madagun Jihar Nasarawa on the Vice President with the title meaning the Leader and Captain of Nasarawa.

In his remark, the Emir stated the traditional title conferred on the Vice President followed due consultation with the state traditional council, describing Prof. Osinbajo as worthy recipient of the title.

He said: “After due consultations with all brothers that are seated, we have decided to confer on you a traditional title, please accept it. And the title that is carefully selected, in Hausa, it is called Madugu Jihan Nasarawa.

“Madugu means a leader and a captain. Today, you are the captain of Nasarawa State; as you pilot the affairs of Nigeria, you also pilot the affairs of Nasarawa State as the captain of the state.