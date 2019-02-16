Mr Lawrence Wilbert, the President-General of USOSA, made the call in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Mr Sotonye Edohore on Saturday in Abuja.

Wilbert described the re-scheduling as an anti-climax, given the excitement and enthusiasm Nigerians, especially the youth who constituted half of the registered voters, had shown in the run-up to the elections.

It is obvious from the increase in the number of registered voters from 67.5 million to 84 million between 2015 and 2019 that we, Nigerians have taken a keener interest in moulding the kind of society we want through the electoral process.

It currently looks like the institution of the state charged with the responsibility of conducting the elections has not been able to grow its capacity to meet the increasing demand of conducting peaceful and credible elections.

This is embarrassing and potentially damaging to the psyche of Nigerians given the time the electoral umpire had to plan for the general elections, the president-general added.

He described the financial loss to the nation as a result of the election postponement ashuge, while appraising the apparent disenfranchisement of Nigeria created by the postponement resulting in economic losses to individuals, businesses and various other organisations.

He pointed out that the re-scheduling of the elections not to state the obvious, was a disruption to individual and corporate programmes such as weddings, burial ceremonies and planned trips among others.

Wilbert, however, urged Nigerians to rise up to the challenge posed by the obvious disappointment and take up the responsibility for building a society they all desired.

We encourage Nigerians to remain calm in their resolve to build the Nigeria we all desired.

We expect Nigerians to come out on the rescheduled dates to vote for candidates who have a track record in promoting service excellence and good governance, he stressed.

The USOSA president-general also advised its members nationwide to be introspective in their voting decisions in the forthcoming general elections.

He encouraged USOSA members to vote for candidates that promote the values that bind them together as one of the nations foremost advocacy groups.

As USOSANs, the unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians is one of the most fundamental values we were nurtured on. We encourage USOSANs to vote for candidates who have promoted these values in words and conduct with the spirit of excellence driving their intent.

Wilbert urged INEC and the security agencies to ensure that the election re-scheduling was justified by conducting elections that will indeed be credible and safe for all.

This postponement must be used an as opportunity to conduct credible polls.

For a start, we encourage INEC to extend for a couple of days, the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to give more Nigerians an opportunity to participate in the general elections.

Also, proper thought and action must go into the distribution of election materials to ensure elections take place as and when due.

Voter education, to address gaps in understanding of the election process should be prioritised during this period to reduce the impact of fake news on the voting process.

There should also be prioritisation of the working conditions for all permanent and ad-hoc staff of the commission to ensure the safety and integrity of the elections, Wilbert said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that USOSA is the umbrella body of all alumni associations of 104 Federal Unity Schools.