The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued Dr Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) the certificate of return that confirms him as the winner of the Ekiti State gubernatorial election.

He was issued the certificate of return by INEC's National Commissioner in charge of Osun, Ekiti and Oyo states, Prince Solomon Soyemi, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.