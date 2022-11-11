RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Edo rally: I expected Labour Party to be more serious - Obaseki

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obaseki said organisers of Labour Party rally in Edo State should have handled the event with more seriousness.

Peter Obi and Obaseki.
Peter Obi and Obaseki.

Recommended articles

What really happened: Pulse reports that the Peter Obi presidential train stopped at the South South state on Friday, November 11, 2022, as the former Anambra State Governor, his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and Labour Party stakeholders and supporters converged on Edo state.

However, the party was forced to seek an alternative venue for the rally after the management of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium turned down their request to use the facility.

Fear of Obi: Labour Party later came out to criticise Obaseki for the development, alleging that the Governor was intimidated by the strong followership Obi had in the state.

Recall that Obaseki had sometime in October predicted that the Labour Party candidate and his supporters, popularly referred to as 'Obidients,' will see their efforts in vain as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, will emerge winner in 2023.

Obaseki reacts: Meanwhile, reacting to Labour Party allegation, Obaseki said he was disappointed by how the rally organisers approached the event.

Speaking in an interview on Channel TV's Politics Today on Friday, he said the Edo state government was only notified 24 hours before the event and this gave them little time to put the stadium in best condition for use.

Obaseki's word: "Well there are several venues in Benin for rallies. I heard that they applied on Wednesday night to hold a rally at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Friday morning, giving us one day notice. The tracks for that stadium are still under warranty. The pitch has to be maintained in a certain mode. So it's just not another facility you just can go in and use without preparing.

"If they knew they had a rally on Friday, 11, why couldn't they give more time and more notice so that we give them the conditions under which they can use the pitch. The same thing we did to PDP when they wanted to use the pitch and the only reason why we allowed the PDP rally was because it was also used as an opportunity to commission that facility. Otherwise, most other rallies are held in other large grounds around the city. So I think I expected more from the Labour Party. I thought they were more serious. You can't be planning for rally on a Friday and be giving less than a 24 hour notice. I'm a bit disappointed."

Obaseki says Obi isn't on ground: Asked if he felt intimidated by the growing support Obi is getting from Edo State, the governor shrugged off the assertion, arguing that Labour Party doesn't have a strong presence offline.

Obaseki's word: "It's a joke. They can show us virtually but not on the ground. We're on ground, we will see, it's February 23rd. Anyway, that's not the issue at stake. The issue here is that I expect that they should more serious.

"I spoke to my friend, Peter Obi, the night before, he told me he was coming to Edo State and we offered him all the courtesies, including security and some logistics. I didn't know they were coming for a rally. For me, the issue didn't even come up to me, the people had to deal with the issue at the Sports Commission know what to do and they did what they had to do professionally."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP crisis: Jonathan denies any link with Wike's G5 group

PDP crisis: Jonathan denies any link with Wike's G5 group

Saro Wiwa resurrects at COP27, 27 years after death

Saro Wiwa resurrects at COP27, 27 years after death

Jimi Agbaje, Banky W make Lagos PDP Presidential Campaign Committee list

Jimi Agbaje, Banky W make Lagos PDP Presidential Campaign Committee list

Troops kill 8 bandits, rescue 4 victims in Zamfara

Troops kill 8 bandits, rescue 4 victims in Zamfara

Obaseki sets N60bn IGR target for 2023 fiscal year

Obaseki sets N60bn IGR target for 2023 fiscal year

Sanwo-Olu’s wife advises children to be ambassadors of peace

Sanwo-Olu’s wife advises children to be ambassadors of peace

Policeman who rejected $200,000 bribe gets special promotion

Policeman who rejected $200,000 bribe gets special promotion

Edo rally: I expected Labour Party to be more serious - Obaseki

Edo rally: I expected Labour Party to be more serious - Obaseki

Gov. AbdulRazaq felicitates Emir of Ilorin on 27th anniversary

Gov. AbdulRazaq felicitates Emir of Ilorin on 27th anniversary

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

BREAKING: Gov. Udom breaks silence on resignation as Atiku campaign chairman

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). (Punch)

CAN kicks as Abuja pastors and bishops endorse Tinubu

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

APC campaign council justifies Tinubu's absence at debate