Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won his polling unit at Ward 5, Iguododo community in Orhionwon Local Government Area.

The APC candidate polled 292 votes while Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party got 21 votes.

After voting at 9:30 am on Saturday, Ize-Iyamu expressed confidence that he would win the gubernatorial election if the peaceful situation at his polling unit is the same everywhere.

The candidate also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for putting good arrangement in place for the election.

“The accreditation is very easy, I have done that and they gave me the ballot paper. Where the ballot box is placed is covered and that means you can vote with some level of privacy.

“I cannot say that what is happening here is happening all over the state because the communication is not very good.

“I am happy I have been able to vote. I am very confident of winning and I just hope what is happening here is replicated all over the state.”