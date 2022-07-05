Ebonyi PDP suspends chairman over alleged misconduct

Nworie said that the chairman was suspended over his failure to organise executive meetings for a period of four months since he was reinstated as chairman by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

He also told newsmen that the suspended chairman abandoned other party activities since his reinstatement.

According to Nworie, the suspended chairman allegedly joined an aspirant to file a suit against the party in the state, saying it is unlawful and unacceptable by the SWC members.

“At the emergency SWC meeting, we reviewed the activities of our chairman, Tochukwu Okorie and his misconduct.

“The chairman has failed to organise a meeting for more than four months which is against the party’s Constitution,’’ Nworie added.

The deputy chairman, the legal adviser, the publicity secretary, and the women leader, were among those at the emergency meeting.

On May 23, the Court of Appeal in Abuja ordered the reinstatement of Okorie as Ebonyi PDP’s Chairman and sacked Mr Silas Onu who was occupying the post.

Reacting to the development, Mr Okorie, described his alleged suspension as illegal, saying: “it is only the national leadership that can suspend me.

“I am a member of the National Executive Council of the party and no member of the state working committee has the power to suspend me.