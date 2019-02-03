The leader of the Ebonyi state Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Charles Mpkuma has promised to ensure that people of the state vote massively for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

This is coming after the council endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid.

Speaking at the Ebonyi State Government House, Abakaliki during the President’s visit, Eze Mpkuma applauded Buhari's determination to tackle insecurity in the country and fight against corruption.

The monarch also added that the endorsement was based on the robust relationship the President has with the Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi.

Promises Atiku 90% votes

Punch reports that Mkpuma told Atiku that Ebonyi belongs to the PDP, and the people of the state will support him fully.

“We humbly attribute the success achieved so far by our dear governor to your great party, the PDP. Accordingly, we wish to state unequivocally that our state, Ebonyi, is a PDP state and we shall overwhelmingly vote for all PDP candidates. Indeed, not less than 90 per cent of our votes, notwithstanding the fact that we had assured His Excellency, the President that he would get some votes in Ebonyi,” the monarch added.

The presidential election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 16, 2019.