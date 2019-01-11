With the February 16, 2019 presidential election only five weeks away, Nigerians desire to find out new information about their options.

According to Google Trends data which reflects search interests relating to different topics on a weekly basis, here is a quick rundown of the things Nigerians were searching for about Atiku between January 1 and January 8, 2019:

Who is Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar is most notable to have served as Vice President to former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007.

He's made five different attempts, with four different political parties, for the presidency, first in 1993 and then 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019. He's only won a party's ticket for the 2007 and 2019 elections, losing primary elections in 1993, 2011 and 2015 to candidates that eventually won the presidential elections.

Before he actively joined politics, he worked for the Nigeria Customs Service for 20 years and retired as a Deputy Director.

He would go on to become a successful businessman and become the co-founder of INTELS, an oil servicing company that operates both in Nigeria and abroad.

Abubakar is also the founder of Adama Beverages Limited, and the American University of Nigeria (AUN), both situated in his home state, Adamawa.

He is also known for his philanthropic activities through Atiku Care Foundation.

How old is Atiku?

Atiku Abubakar was born on November 25, 1946 in Jada village, Adamawa State.

He's 72 years old and would become the oldest democratic Nigerian president to be sworn-in if he wins next month.

Where is Atiku Abubakar?

Nigerians were also curious to know where Atiku was between January 1 and January 8.

He's currently on the campaign trail with major rallies in Nasarawa, Niger and Kogi this week alone.

Is Atiku Abubakar a Fulani man?

No doubt. Atiku Abubakar is a Fulani man. The native language of his people is known as Fulfulde.

What did TB Joshua say about Atiku Abubakar?

Popular Nigerian cleric, Prophet TB Joshua, was recently reported to have made a prophecy that Atiku Abubakar would win the forthcoming presidential election.

However, the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) cleric denied the report.