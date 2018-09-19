Dokubo advises ex-agitators to support Buhari’s return in 2019

news

Prof. Charles Dokubo, the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), has advised Niger Delta ex-agitators to support the return of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Dokubo gave the advice in a statement issued by Mr Murphy Ganagana, Special Assistant to the Coordinator, Media on Wednesday in Abuja at the end of his meeting with the 31 leaders of the ex-agitators.

He said it is imperative for the people of Niger Delta to be at the mainstream politically to regain losses occasioned by being at the periphery.

“I want all of us to think deep and fast on what we will benefit if our people do not support this administration and bring back President Buhari; the alternative will be too ghastly to even contemplate.

“This programme is on and for me, this government has been so reliable; we just have a little hitch in the releases, but the support of this government for the programme is enormous,” he added.

According to him, some politicians can offer juicy gifts to people to secure their support for the 2019 election.

“They can tell you all sorts and promise you heaven on earth, but let us be focused and move this programme to greater heights and achieve all that we have set for ourselves and make the Niger Delta great again.

“These are political times and there is temptation. There are people parading themselves as leaders,” he said.

Earlier, the leaders of ex-agitators enlisted in the first phase of the amnesty programme at a meeting with the national coordinator said that their visit was primarily to chart a course ahead of the 2019 polls.

Pastor Reuben Wilson, who led phase I leaders of ex-agitators in the amnesty programme, said they came to consult with the coordinator on the political alignment of the Niger Delta people and get a clear direction.

“First of all, we thank you because you have tried and what you have been doing in this programme, especially recognising the leaders and giving them empowerment.

“This is hour of politics; people are moving from one political party to another.

“We are here to get directive from you; we are here to get everything about this forthcoming election from you so that the leaders under this programme will know what to do,” Wilson said.

In attendance at the meeting were leaders of Niger Delta ex-agitators from Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Imo and Edo states.