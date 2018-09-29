Buhari Polls 98% in Zamfara Presidential Primary

news

Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari polled 98 per cent votes in the state at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential primary election, held throughout the country on Friday.

The Governor, who served as the party’s State Returning Officer for the Presidential Primary, made the announcement while declaring result of the primaries conducted in all the 147 Wards of the 14 Local Government areas of the state on Saturday.

He said that President Buhari, who is the only Presidential Aspirant for the position of President in the forthcoming 2019 General Elections, scored 247,847 representing 98% of the total number of the registered APC members in the State.

He said despite the fact that President Buhari was the sole aspirant for the position of President, the APC resolved to hold its primaries with a view to weighing the President’s acceptability amongst APC faithful.

The governor, who was impressed with the way and manner the APC members conducted themselves, urged them to reflect same in the future primaries in the interest of the party and the nation.

He assured that the party’s remaining primaries would equally be conducted freely and fairly which would lead to its success at all levels in the upcoming 2019 General Elections.

The governor commended the INEC officials, security agencies and the media for ensuring a successful exercise.