Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Buhari Polls 98% in Zamfara Presidential Primary

APC Presidential Primaries Buhari Polls 98% votes in Zamfara

The Governor, who served as the party’s State Returning Officer for the Presidential Primary, made the announcement while declaring result of the primaries conducted in all the 147 Wards of the 14 Local Government areas of the state on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anambra Re-run Election: Collation of votes in progress (Illustration) play Buhari Polls 98% in Zamfara Presidential Primary (Punch)

Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari polled 98 per cent votes in the state at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential primary election, held throughout the country on Friday.

The Governor, who served as the party’s State Returning Officer for the Presidential Primary, made the announcement while declaring result of the primaries conducted in all the 147 Wards of the 14 Local Government areas of the state on Saturday.

He said that President Buhari, who is the only Presidential Aspirant for the position of President in the forthcoming 2019 General Elections, scored 247,847 representing 98% of the total number of the registered APC members in the State.

He said despite the fact that President Buhari was the sole aspirant for the position of President, the APC resolved to hold its primaries with a view to weighing the President’s acceptability amongst APC faithful.

The governor, who was impressed with the way and manner the APC members conducted themselves, urged them to reflect same in the future primaries in the interest of the party and the nation.

He assured that the party’s remaining primaries would equally be conducted freely and fairly which would lead to its success at all levels in the upcoming 2019 General Elections.

The governor commended the INEC officials, security agencies and the media for ensuring a successful exercise.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osun Governorship Election APC's Oyetola defeats PDP's Adeleke in rerunbullet
2 Osun Governorship Rerun Election Situation report from polling units...bullet
3 Osun Governorship Election Here are the official results of rerun...bullet

Related Articles

APC Presidential Primaries Buhari scores 472, 344 votes in Sokoto
APC Presidential Primaries Buhari scores 802,819 votes in Katsina
In Gombe Vote APC to address PDP’s inadequacies – Goje
Presidential Primaries Buhari scores 202,599 votes in Jigawa
Buhari Zamfara APC endorses president for second term
In Bauchi “I am not afraid of Direct primaries,” insists Gov. Abubakar
Tinubu APC National Leader says victory in Osun shows democracy at work
In Ogun APC conducts peaceful presidential primaries
In Anambra APC presidential primaries peaceful, records massive turnout

Politics

Military parades 3 suspects involved in Plateau killings
In Plateau Curfew will not affect PDP governorship primaries – Sango
APC primaries
APC Presidential Primaries Buhari scores 472, 344 votes in Sokoto
President Muhammadu Buhari
APC Presidential Primaries Buhari scores 802,819 votes in Katsina
Plateau Govt condemns attack on Governor Lalong’s convoy
Simon Lalong Plateau Gov. appoints Gyang as campaign DG
X
Advertisement