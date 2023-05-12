The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari, Aisha move into Glass House as Tinubu's inauguration draws near

Ima Elijah

The iconic Glass House, a transitional abode for the outgoing President and their spouse during the handover period.

Buhari and Aisha [Leadership]
Buhari and Aisha [Leadership]

According to recent reports, the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari has taken up temporary residence at the Glass House, located at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, disclosed that she had taken the incoming First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, on a tour of the State House.

During the tour, Aisha Buhari introduced Senator Tinubu to the various areas of the house, providing detailed explanations about its significance and history.

Aisha Buhari expressed her opinion that the house should maintain its longstanding practice of accommodating only the incumbent president and their spouse during the transition period.

She stated, "I'm advising that the Glass House should maintain its tradition of being a transition for the outgoing president. As I am talking to you now, I am residing here with my husband. Only two of us here, I think it should remain so as a norm of the institution and of the house."

Glass House [Punch]
Glass House [Punch] Pulse Nigeria

The iconic Glass House, a transitional abode for the outgoing President and their spouse during the handover period, has played a significant role in the transfer of power for many years.

In May 2015, Goodluck Jonathan, who preceded Buhari, relocated to the Glass House in the Aso Presidential Villa to allow for renovation before Buhari's inauguration.

Following the announcement of that year's presidential election result, Jonathan and his wife, Patience, moved their personal belongings out of the official residence to their Otuoke, Bayelsa State residence.

Similar to his predecessors, Tinubu is expected to provide input on the furniture and paint colours that will adorn his official residence and office, customised to his taste. However, some minor repairs will also be carried out on certain areas of the house, and the entire residence will undergo a cleaning and repainting process with white paint.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

ADVERTISEMENT

