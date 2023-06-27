Buhari admits leading Nigeria to be one of life's toughest challenges

The message, released as part of his Eid al-Adha greetings and signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, conveyed his sentiments and called upon Nigerians to lend their support to the current administration led by Bola Tinubu.

Buhari emphasised the difficulty associated with governing a country as vast and diverse as Nigeria, stating, "Leading a country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life." Recognising the immense responsibility that comes with leadership, he urged citizens to stand together and provide the necessary sacrifices and support for the success of the current administration.