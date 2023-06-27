Buhari admits leading Nigeria to be one of life's toughest challenges
Former President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledges the demanding nature of leading Nigeria
The message, released as part of his Eid al-Adha greetings and signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, conveyed his sentiments and called upon Nigerians to lend their support to the current administration led by Bola Tinubu.
Buhari emphasised the difficulty associated with governing a country as vast and diverse as Nigeria, stating, "Leading a country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life." Recognising the immense responsibility that comes with leadership, he urged citizens to stand together and provide the necessary sacrifices and support for the success of the current administration.
In addition to his appeal for solidarity, the former president extended his warm wishes to Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of Eid, a significant religious celebration. He also conveyed his hopes for a safe return home for those embarking on the pilgrimage, known as Hajj Mabrur.
