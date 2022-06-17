RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Okupe said he'd be standing in as Obi's running mate in the 2023 general election.

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]
Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]

Dr. Doyin Okupe has been chosen as the running mate to Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Recommended articles

Okupe, who is also the Director-General of the PeterObi Campaign Organisation disclosed this on Friday, June 17, 2022.

While appearing on a Channels Television program, Politics Today, Okupe said his name has been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as Obi's Vice Presidential candidate.

When asked if Obi met the deadline set by INEC for the submission of candidate, Okupe answered in the affirmative.

He said, “As I am speaking with you, I am the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Labour Party.”

“My name has been submitted to INEC and that’s the situation as at today.”

Okupe, who hails from the Southern region as Obi, however hinted at the possibility of giving up the nomination for the emergence of a running mate from the northern part of the country for balancing.

He reiterated that Labour Party is still in consultation with other political parties outside the PDP and APC, to form a formidable third force that's capable of dislodging the two established parties come 2023.

Recall that the flag-bearer, Obi is currently out of the country on a 3-day study visit to Egypt.

Before departing Nigeria, the frontline presidential aspirant said he's travelling to the North African country to study how they're able to transform their power sector.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Over 5.7m Ukrainians flee to EU – Border Control Agency

Over 5.7m Ukrainians flee to EU – Border Control Agency

Monkeypox suspected cases rise to 141 in 13 states in Nigeria

Monkeypox suspected cases rise to 141 in 13 states in Nigeria

Police Commissioner warns fake news merchants against causing panic in Lagos

Police Commissioner warns fake news merchants against causing panic in Lagos

Youths launch App to combat insecurity in Anambra

Youths launch App to combat insecurity in Anambra

INEC queries 2 staff for allegedly demanding bribe before registering voters

INEC queries 2 staff for allegedly demanding bribe before registering voters

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate

Updated: Tinubu submits running mate's name to INEC

Updated: Tinubu submits running mate's name to INEC

Buhari commiserates with Thisday Publisher, Obaigbena on mum’s death

Buhari commiserates with Thisday Publisher, Obaigbena on mum’s death

Polytechnic suspends staff for allegedly campaigning for Tinubu, others

Polytechnic suspends staff for allegedly campaigning for Tinubu, others

Trending

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

Vice President Atiku Saraki nd Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. [Vanguard]

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

2023 presidential candidates and their Zodiac signs

PDP dismisses Peter Obi’s popularity as South-East leaders demand VP slot

Peter Obi is now the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (PG)