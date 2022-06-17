Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate

Okupe, who is also the Director-General of the PeterObi Campaign Organisation disclosed this on Friday, June 17, 2022.

While appearing on a Channels Television program, Politics Today, Okupe said his name has been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as Obi's Vice Presidential candidate.

When asked if Obi met the deadline set by INEC for the submission of candidate, Okupe answered in the affirmative.

He said, “As I am speaking with you, I am the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Labour Party.”

“My name has been submitted to INEC and that’s the situation as at today.”

Okupe, who hails from the Southern region as Obi, however hinted at the possibility of giving up the nomination for the emergence of a running mate from the northern part of the country for balancing.

He reiterated that Labour Party is still in consultation with other political parties outside the PDP and APC, to form a formidable third force that's capable of dislodging the two established parties come 2023.

Recall that the flag-bearer, Obi is currently out of the country on a 3-day study visit to Egypt.