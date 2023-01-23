Bauchi stands still as Buhari, Tinubu flag off campaign

NAN also reports that vehicles were trooping in to the metropolis from all the 20 local government areas of the state, and neighbouring states, to witness the event.

On arrival, Buhari is expected to pay homage to the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, after which he would proceed to the venue of the event.

Politicians and party loyalists have been mobilised in anticipation of the arrival of the president.

Speaking with NAN, Mr Abdulmumini Kundak, APC Vice Chairman, Bauchi South, said that the coming of the president would increase the electoral chances of the party.

He added that the president’s presence would add value to the party’s candidates and boost their chances of victory at the polls.