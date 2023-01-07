Atiku’s aide says Tinubu lacks moral right to reform Yahoo boys

The Presidential candidate of the APC while campaigning in Edo State on Thursday, January 5, 2023, promised to convert online fraudsters, known as Yahoo boys, into technology experts if elected president.

The APC candidate said industrial and technology hubs would be created to make the youths become instruments for development.

Reacting to this campaign promise in a statement released on Friday, January 6, 2023, Shaibu said should not be talking about reforming yahoo boys because of his alleged “dark past with the US authorities”.

He said in “1989 while Atiku was serving as the Deputy Director of Customs in charge of Enforcement and Drugs and was protecting the country’s borders from smugglers and drug dealers, Tinubu was in bed with two notorious drug kingpins, Muiz Akande and Abiodun Agbele.

“American authorities revealed that Akande took Tinubu to First Heritage Bank where he opened an account for himself and his wife Oluremi in 1989.

While opening the account, the Lagos godfather revealed in documents that he worked with Mobil Nigeria Limited and his salary was $2,400 and he had no other sources of income. But records from his First Heritage Bank account showed that in 1990, he deposited $661,000 into his individual money market account and in 1991 deposited $1,216,500 into the same money market account.”

Shaibu said till today, Tinubu has not been able to explain how he was able to save over $1.8 million from his monthly pay of $2, 400.

He further said Tinubu’s gaffe in Edo State is evidence that the APC presidential candidate has no business going to Aso Rock.

“The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, produced another comedy skit at the APC Presidential rally in Benin City on Thursday when he promised to turn “the so called Yahoo boys in Edo State to “experts in manufacturing and creation of chips that din dasan dadauga”.

“Had it been he were addressing a Christian congregation we could have assumed that he was speaking in tongues but this was a campaign rally where he was supposed to have sold his candidacy to the millions of youths suffering from unemployment under the disease called the APC. Instead, he elected to refer to the young people of Edo state as Yahoo boys and fraudsters”, Shaibu said.