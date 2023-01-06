The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has vowed to convert advance online fraudsters, known as Yahoo boys, into technology experts if elected president.
Tinubu reveals plans for Yahoo boys if elected president
"...we can make mountains, we can climb Kilimanjaro, we can defeat poverty..."
Recommended articles
He disclosed this during his campaign rally in Benin, Edo State.
Tinubu's grand plan: Tinubu said he would create technology hubs for Yahoo boys if elected president in February.
The APC candidate, said industrial and technology hubs would be created to make the youths become instruments for development.
He said: “I will convert Yahoo boys and make them useful by converting their talents and intellects to produce chips for industries. We can defeat poverty, ignorance and homelessness. We have the knowledge, we have the brain to do it.
“Trust me. I am an expert in finding the way where there is no way. I found a way to tame the Atlantic in Lagos and turn it to a money-making machine.
“Sociologically, we can make mountains, we can climb Kilimanjaro, we can defeat poverty. We will break the shackle of poverty, ignorance and homelessness.”
Researched facts on Yahoo-Yahoo subculture in Nigeria
The yahooboys, comprising those born between the 1980s and 2000s, often referred to as “Generation Y”, constitute a deviant subculture in contemporary Nigeria. They are made up of mainly young school leavers and undergraduates. They are technology savvy and love smart electronic gadget. They are pathological internet addicts and particularly obsessed with the social media. They live extravagant lifestyle and hang out in clubs. They are usually funseekers and chronic adventurers. They belong to two categories of cyber cafe users that have been described as deviant routine users and deviant Very Important (VIP) users (see Ndubueze, 2013).
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng