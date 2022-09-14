RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku, Wike teams storm court over legality of PDP presidential primary

Ima Elijah

Despite the unresolved issues in the party, Iyorchia Ayu

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)
The suit which was filed by a chieftain of the party, Chief Michael Newgent Ekamon seeks the court to invalidate the victory of Atiku and declare Wike as the valid presidential candidate of the PDP.

Wike's camp: Multiple sources privy to the development told newsmen that some Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) have been assembled by Governor Wike, while Ayo Kamaldeen Ajibade, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, will lead the legal team of Atiku.

A hearing notice sighted by newsmen indicated that the matter has been slated for a definite hearing by Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed.

Other persons dragged to court: The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022 also has Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as respondents.

The PDP crisis: The PDP has for months been rocked by crisis, with a camp loyal to Governor Nyesom Wike, demanding the removal of Mr Iyorchia Ayu, the party's national chairman, to enable a replacement from the south of Nigeria to be appointed. That camp believes that is one of the ways of addressing the lopsidedness in the leadership of the party.

Ayu takes a trip: Despite the unresolved issues in the party, Ayu has handed over to the Deputy Chairman (North) of the party, Umar Iliya Damagun.

Ayu’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications Simon Imobo-Tswam, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, evening said the Chairman will be out of the country till the end of the month.

