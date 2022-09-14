Atiku, Wike teams storm court over legality of PDP presidential primary

The suit which was filed by a chieftain of the party, Chief Michael Newgent Ekamon seeks the court to invalidate the victory of Atiku and declare Wike as the valid presidential candidate of the PDP.

Wike's camp: Multiple sources privy to the development told newsmen that some Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) have been assembled by Governor Wike, while Ayo Kamaldeen Ajibade, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, will lead the legal team of Atiku.

A hearing notice sighted by newsmen indicated that the matter has been slated for a definite hearing by Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed.

Other persons dragged to court: The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022 also has Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as respondents.

The PDP crisis: The PDP has for months been rocked by crisis, with a camp loyal to Governor Nyesom Wike, demanding the removal of Mr Iyorchia Ayu, the party's national chairman, to enable a replacement from the south of Nigeria to be appointed. That camp believes that is one of the ways of addressing the lopsidedness in the leadership of the party.

Ayu takes a trip: Despite the unresolved issues in the party, Ayu has handed over to the Deputy Chairman (North) of the party, Umar Iliya Damagun.