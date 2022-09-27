RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Amid PDP crisis, Atiku strengthens his campaign team with Secondus, Anyim, Saraki

Bayo Wahab

The appointments were announced in a statement by Atiku’s aide, Paul Ibe on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP. (Punch)
Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP. (Punch)

Recommended articles

Atiku appointed Saraki and Anyim as “special envoy” and “special adviser”, respectively, while Secondus, a former national chairman of the PDP, was appointed as technical adviser.

Former Governor of Osun State, Oyinlola, and former Governor of Kano state, Ibrahim Shekarau were also appointed as special advisers.

The appointments were announced in a statement by Atiku’s aide, Paul Ibe on Monday, September 26, 2022.

“Atiku Abubakar charged the appointees to use their vast political experiences in ensuring that the PDP presidential campaign records resounding success in the 2023 election,” the statement read in part.

This is coming amid the crisis rocking the PDP since the end of the party’s presidential primary in May.

Some members of the party including Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike have been calling for the removal of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike and his allies argued that the party’s presidential candidate and national chairman cannot come from the same region.

The governor during one of his public attacks against the leadership of the PDP, recently said after the primary, which Atiku won, the former Vice President mooted the idea that Iyorchia would step down as the chairman of the party to balance key positions in the PDP.

But Ayu has maintained that he would remain in office until the end of his tenure.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amid PDP crisis, Atiku strengthens his campaign team with Secondus, Anyim, Saraki

Amid PDP crisis, Atiku strengthens his campaign team with Secondus, Anyim, Saraki

Tinubu’s team reacts as Afenifere justifies support for Peter Obi

Tinubu’s team reacts as Afenifere justifies support for Peter Obi

Sowore describes Peter Obi as Obasanjo’s lapdog

Sowore describes Peter Obi as Obasanjo’s lapdog

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

APC, PDP can’t stand ADC in 2023 poll - Kachikwu

APC, PDP can’t stand ADC in 2023 poll - Kachikwu

Nigerians in darkness as national grid collapses for 8th time in 2022

Nigerians in darkness as national grid collapses for 8th time in 2022

Ado-Odo residents drum support for Tinubu

Ado-Odo residents drum support for Tinubu

Buhari returns to Abuja after outing at UNGA77 in New York

Buhari returns to Abuja after outing at UNGA77 in New York

Gunman kills 9 in school shooting in Russia

Gunman kills 9 in school shooting in Russia

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern. (Daily Trust)

Despite meeting with Tinubu, Northern bishops insist they won’t support him

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Despite having 3 Northern governors willing to support, Peter Obi not ready to be president – Ajulo

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Paper qualifications not true measure of wisdom - Obi's aide replies trolls

PDP crisis: Ayu can't be forced to resign - Atiku replies Wike's camp

PDP crisis: Ayu can't be forced to resign - Atiku replies Wike's camp