BREAKING: Atiku and Obi accuse Tinubu of dodging petitions

The duo has approached the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja with ex-parte applications, seeking permission to serve the petitions on Tinubu through substituted means.

In their applications, both Atiku and Obi complained that their efforts to serve Tinubu personally had failed. They rejected the outcome of the February 25 election, which they claim was rigged in Tinubu's favor.

The allegations against Tinubu

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioners accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of violating its own electoral regulations and guidelines.

They also claimed that Tinubu was not qualified to participate in the presidential contest and did not receive the highest number of lawful votes.

They alleged that the votes credited to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate were wasted votes due to corrupt practices that marred the election.

Both Obi and Atiku insisted that they won the election and asked the court to either declare them the winners or order a fresh election.

When asked to comment on the situation, Atiku said, "We will not rest until the will of the people is upheld and justice prevails." Obi added, "We are confident that the court will rule in our favor and restore the faith of Nigerians in the electoral process."

ADVERTISEMENT

“Serve petitions to Tinubu immediately” – Court orders

After listening and considering all concerns, PEPC ordered that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, should be served with copies of petitions seeking to nullify his victory in last month’s election, through substituted means.

Possibilities: This means that Tinubu can be served via mail, or publication, or by leaving it at his place of business or residence or with his affiliates.

Final Reality: the three-man panel of the court led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh, directed that the petitions should be served on Tinubu, through his party, the ruling APC.

“Having heard the applications by counsel to the petitioners including the affidavit in support, the applications are hereby granted”, the Justice Ikyegh-led panel ruled.

ADVERTISEMENT