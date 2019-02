While parading the suspect at 6 division of the Nigerian army, Port Harcourt, army spokesperson, Colonel Sagir Musa, said the suspects posed as staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission and tampered with electoral materials.

He said the suspects confessed to be working for the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

Parading the suspects before journalist, the army spokesperson said they have on phone record conversation between the governor and the suspects.