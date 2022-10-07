RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APGA vows to work against Peter Obi in 2023

Bayo Wahab

The party says working against Obi is the right thing to do in the best interest of APGA.

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate
Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo following a meeting between him and members of the party was rumoured to have ordered the party members to work against Obi.

But in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, Soludo debunked the rumour, saying that Obi was never a topic of discourse at the meeting.

He said only issues concerning APGA were discussed.

But while addressing journalists in Awka on Thursday, October 6, 2022, the National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors Forum, Mr Chinedu Obigwe, insisted that the party will work against Obi in favour of APGA candidates.

Obigwe said the party is committed to working for all its candidates in the forthcoming election.

He said working against Obi is the right thing to do in the best interest of APGA.

He said, “I hate being sentimental on important issues and like saying the raw truth without minding whose ox is gored.

“Our self-acclaimed Saint Peter Obi as the Labour Party presidential candidate has nothing in common with APGA as a party and APGA faithful, because he is now a political enemy.

“Labour Party members will work against APGA candidates in the forthcoming general election and it is also expected of APGA faithful to work against Peter Obi and other Labour Party candidates in the election.

“Anybody expecting APGA faithful to work in favour of Peter Obi in this 2023 election is dwelling in self-deceit and living in fool’s paradise.

“Such thing will not work because no sane person will take the fish in his or her boat to the boat of a political enemy.

“I don’t know how to paint words or to be economical with the truth hence my reason for maintaining my stand that Peter Obi’s ill-conceived presidential ambition is dead on arrival.”

“Governor Chukwuma Soludo does not need to tell APGA faithful to work against Peter Obi because they already know that it is the right thing for them to do in the interest of our party, APGA.

“The evil plot of Obi for APGA candidates to suffer bandwagon effect in this 2023 general election will fail.

“It will die a natural death because APGA faithful are committed to working in favour of all APGA candidates in this 2023 general election.”

Since Obi left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the Labour Party, his political popularity has grown as he becomes endeared to the youths.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

