ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC States Assembly Forum calls on Tinubu to intervene in Rivers crisis

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party stated that the state government should be focused on delivering good governance and contributing to the urgent task of national development.

APC States Assembly Forum calls on Tinubu to intervene in Rivers crisis [Legit.ng]
APC States Assembly Forum calls on Tinubu to intervene in Rivers crisis [Legit.ng]

Recommended articles

The forum said in a statement by its Director-General, Fubara Dagogo on Tuesday in Abuja. Dagogo said that the development was centered around malicious and offensive onslaught against the government and the good people of Rivers by conservative elements within and outside the state.

He said the unfortunate turn of events in an otherwise united political family was regrettable and a huge distraction. This, he said, was especially for the state government at a time it should be focused on delivering good governance to the state and contributing to the urgent task of national development.

“Let it be known in clear unequivocal terms that ASAF and its affiliates across the country will mobilise all progressive forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To defeat in all its forms, this brewing and open interference in the constitutional workings of the executive and legislative arms of government in Rivers.

“We call on President Tinubu, political leaders, stakeholders and other well meaning Nigerians to urgently intervene in this matter.

“By ensuring that constitutional order is restored devoid of any outside interference in the day to day running of the government of the state,” he said.

Dagogo said that if the perpetrators of the crisis failed to stop, the forum would have no choice than to activate its nationwide network for daily protests. This, he said, would be observed across major cities in the country and in Rivers, stressing that it was time to decisively and conclusively deal with the matter.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ministry gives grinding machines to 15 Edo women for food security, wealth creation

Ministry gives grinding machines to 15 Edo women for food security, wealth creation

Tinubu tells National Assembly to approve ₦2.2 trillion supplementary budget

Tinubu tells National Assembly to approve ₦2.2 trillion supplementary budget

Fubara denies sacking several aides, affirms adherence to rules

Fubara denies sacking several aides, affirms adherence to rules

Gov Alia calls for increased military presence in Benue to address security challenges

Gov Alia calls for increased military presence in Benue to address security challenges

APC States Assembly Forum calls on Tinubu to intervene in Rivers crisis

APC States Assembly Forum calls on Tinubu to intervene in Rivers crisis

Nigeria, Canada collaborates on girl-child education in conflict affected areas

Nigeria, Canada collaborates on girl-child education in conflict affected areas

Plateau Govt partners with AFDB to boost State’s agricultural processing

Plateau Govt partners with AFDB to boost State’s agricultural processing

Lagos Govt secures $1.35bn investment deal to aid infrastructural projects

Lagos Govt secures $1.35bn investment deal to aid infrastructural projects

BREAKING: Senate confirms Zak Adedeji as FIRS Chairman

BREAKING: Senate confirms Zak Adedeji as FIRS Chairman

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIMET's forecast runs through the country [PT]

Nigerians will experience dust haze, cloudiness for the next 3 days

Kate Henshaw faces backlsah for hosting Hope Uzodinma's fund raiser event

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, finished second in the 2023 presidential election [PDP]

Atiku wants 7 things to change about how Nigerians elect presidents

Supreme Court strikes out Atiku's forgery case against Tinubu [ChannelsTV]

BREAKING: It cannot be granted - Supreme Court strikes out Atiku's forgery case against Tinubu